The anti-corruption agencies established after the Revolution of Dignity have become a crucial element in fighting corruption, a deeply pervasive phenomenon in Ukrainian society, impeding the country's development and consistently placing Ukraine low on democracy and good governance rankings.



Ensuring the functioning and independence of anti-corruption agencies has been yet another important factor of Ukraine's drive towards the European Union, the country's relations with international partners in general, and a trigger off external financial assistance and political support.



One of the supporting instruments used by the European Union and particularly Denmark is the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine. Evropeyska Pravda and the EUACI have prepared this joint publication to discuss the results achieved since the establishment of the anticorruption system, its mechanisms and tasks defined for each and every agency concerned.



The article aggregates information on NACP, NABU, SAPO, HACC and ARMA – all described in a comprehensive manner in the same article.



It is important to highlight that the issue of fighting corruption is very complex, and the infrastructure in a broad sense includes not only the anti-corruption authorities but also investigative journalists, civil society, business community and the public at large as anti-corruption is about the integrity of each of us. Each and every anti-corruption institution has its own functions and objectives but they are closely intertwined and interdependent. Ukrainian society expects that all of these institutions go after top-level corruption, i.e. the so-called "untouchable" top-level corrupt officials.