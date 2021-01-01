In March 2021, SAPO prosecutors referred an indictment against the President of the Kharkiv District Administrative Court accused of illicit gains to the High Anticorruption Court. The official concerned has been accused of committing a crime defined by Section 3, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("A proposal, promise or actual illicit gain for an official").
According to the materials of the investigation, the Head of the Kharkiv District Administrative Court demanded a judge of the same court to render a judgment in a specific administrative case on land dispute in favour of a certain commercial company. On September 21, 2020, prior to a related court session, the official concerned was apprehended
by joint efforts of NABU, Security Service of Ukraine and SAPO while accepting a
bribe. She was served a charge
the following day.
The pre-trial investigation lasted from July 2020 to January 2021, and the case is currently being heard by HACC.