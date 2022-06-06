Why Germany Has Changed Its Position on Weapons Supply to Ukraine

The former German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity with Ukraine in her first speech since the beginning of the war, calling Russia's attack on Ukraine a "profound turning point" in European history since World War II.

Another turning point is the change in Germany's moods, writes an expert of the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism," Maria Koval-Honchar, in her article Better Late than Never: How Germany Is Changing Its Position on Weapons for Ukraine.

"Olaf Scholz says a lot but says nothing," an opposition leader of CDU, Friedrich Merz, attacked the German Chancellor at a hearing in the Bundestag.

In addition, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was blamed for regular phone calls to Vladimir Putin.

The Chancellor has denied the allegations, citing the supply of 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns (expected in July) and seven Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers. This is the heavy weaponry that the majority of the Bundestag deputies voted for on April 27.

According to relevant online publications, since the beginning of the war, Germany has delivered to Ukraine anti-tank and portable anti-aircraft missile systems (Stinger and Panzerfäuste), more than 15 million of ammunition, hundreds of thousands of hand grenades, and 5,000 anti-tank mines. Germany also supplied night vision devices, bulletproof vests, and 23,000 helmets to Ukraine.

Moreover, the Chancellor announced sending a modern IRIS-T air defense system and surveillance radars to Ukraine. It will detect enemy howitzers, mortars, and jet artillery. The head of the German government noted that thanks to these systems, Ukraine will be able to "protect the entire big city from Russian air attacks."

In addition, the announcement of the supply of multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine in close coordination with the United States was unexpected news. Olaf Scholz together with US Secretary Anthony Blinken stressed that Ukraine would not be able to attack Russian territory with these systems.

What was the reason for such a breakthrough? In recent weeks, political pressure on Chancellor Scholz to supply arms to Ukraine has increased significantly, and public support for the Chancellor has decreased.

However, we cannot discuss a complete reversal of Berlin's rhetoric yet.

The supply of Leopard and Marder to Ukraine remains a significant moment in Ukrainian-German relations.

So far, the German government has refused to supply Ukraine with Western-style heavy weapons, despite numerous requests from Ukraine. Siemtje Möller, Germany's deputy defense minister, said they reached a consensus among NATO members not to supply such weapons.

It looks like Germany acts primarily in the interests of its army and NATO, leaving the best and latest weapons for themselves in case of escalation and spread of Russian aggression west of Ukraine.

Germany plans to modernize their air force, ground forces, and navy.

Thus, Germany gets rid of many phobias, including its army.

But will Germany's reversal have real consequences? First of all - in unblocking arms supplies to Ukraine?

The chances of this seem higher than ever. However, one should not lose vigilance - the favorable situation for Ukraine may not last long.