Ukraine's Government Hopes to Join EU "In Less than Two Years"

Ukraine's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, has said that the government expects to close all chapters of accession negotiations and sign an agreement on Ukraine's EU membership within two years.

Denys Shmyhal claims they clearly understand what exactly and how should be done for Ukraine to join the EU.

"We are completing the implementation of seven recommendations of the European Commission, which will allow us to launch the next steps for integration. We also have to analyse the compliance of our legislation with the EU legislation to clearly understand the scope of work to be done," Shmyhal said at the government meeting.

In parallel with the conformity assessment, adoption and enactment of European legislation, the government will prepare for direct negotiations on the accession process - formulate its negotiating position, assess the impact on the economy, and prepare teams of negotiators.

"The path of negotiations awaits us. Then we have to go through the negotiations, which should culminate in the signing of the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU. We expect to pass this way in less than two years. And then Ukraine will become a full member of the EU. ," said Denys Shmyhal.

He reminded about a large EU delegation visiting Ukraine in the upcoming weeks - President Ursula von der Leyen and more than 10 European Commissioners. They will come to Ukraine to hold intergovernmental consultations. "This will become not only an important signal of further support for Ukraine in the war, but will also demonstrate the openness of the EU to the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession," the prime minister added.

Most Ukrainians are convinced that the country will join the EU within five years, or "as soon as the war ends."

According to the current European Commission procedure, opening accession negotiations is not possible before the autumn of 2023.