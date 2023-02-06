Poland Expects Solution on Fighter Jets for Ukraine at Munich Conference

Poland advocates a joint solution of all allies on sending fighter jets to Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference.

"As for the question of fighter jets, Poland does not want to go for it alone, but we think this decision should be taken by the Western allies unanimously," Dariusz Pawłoś, Polish ambassador to Germany, said in an interview with RND.

However, according to him, it is necessary to use any chance for consultations as soon as possible.

"The policy of hesitation and procrastination, as in the Leopard 2 main battle tank case, is counterproductive. We have a saying: who gives quickly, gives twice," Pawłoś said.

"It is only 14 days left until the Munich Security Conference on February 17-19. We have proposed that the heads of state and government meeting there not only discuss this issue but also make a decision," he said.

The ambassador also noted that it would be appropriate for Polish President Andrzej Duda, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet there in the format of the Weimar Triangle to show that the most important European supporters of Ukraine should unite their ranks.

"In addition, we are always willing to talk bilaterally with Germany. Poland has several dozen Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, both MIG 21 and SU22," the diplomat said.

As reported, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Ukrainian troops to be provided with all the necessary weapons. Johnson supported providing Ukraine with all the types of weapons it needs in response to a question about F-16 fighter jets.

Later, British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said he does not think it is the right approach "for now" to send UK fighter jets to Ukraine, but there is no final decision yet.