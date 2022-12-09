Zelenskyy Discussed With Sunak "Peace Formula", Defense and Energy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"I maintain a regular dialogue with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Today we discussed the implementation of our "peace formula", cooperation on defense capabilities and energy stability of Ukraine. We also synchronized positions before G7 online summit," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

I maintain a regular dialogue with 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @RishiSunak. Today we discussed the implementation of our "peace formula", cooperation on defense capabilities and energy stability of Ukraine. We also synchronized positions before #G7 online summit. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 9, 2022

It will be recalled that Rishi Sunak promised to maintain and increase military aid to Ukraine next year.

"So be in no doubt, we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will maintain or increase our military aid next year. And we will provide new support for air defence to protect the Ukrainian people and the critical infrastructure they rely on. By protecting Ukraine, we are protecting ourselves," said Sunak.