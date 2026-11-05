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Фіцо і Корецький домовилися про створення українсько-англійської гімназії у Словаччині

Новини — Четвер, 5 листопада 2026, 18:35 — Ольга Романська

Під час візиту до Львова, прем’єр-міністр Словаччини Роберт Фіцо підписав з прем’єр-міністром Сергієм Корецьким міжурядову Угоду про створення двомовних гімназій в обох країнах.

Про це Корецький написав на Х, повідомляє "Європейська правда".

Йдеться про створення двомовної українсько-англійської гімназії в Словацькій Республіці та аналогічної словацько-англійської гімназії в Україні.

"Запуск очікуємо вже наступного навчального року. Нам надзвичайно важливо підтримувати звʼязок з українцями, особливо дітьми, які через війну перебувають за кордоном. Важливо зберігати українську ідентичність та рідну мову", – написав Корецький.

Нагадаємо, у четвер, 5 листопада, у Львові пройшли спільні консультації урядів України та Словацької Республіки, де прем’єр-міністри Корецький та Фіцо підписали Декларацію про співробітництво.

Зокрема, прем’єр-міністри обговорили відкриття решти двох переговорних кластерів для вступу України до ЄС та започаткування Макрорегіональної стратегії ЄС для Карпатського регіону.

Також йшлося про запровадження спільного контролю на кордоні та електронної черги. А ще – про фінансову допомогу від Словаччини.

Нагадаємо, також Словаччина приєднується до Міжнародної коаліції за повернення українських дітей.

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