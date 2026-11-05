Фіцо і Корецький домовилися про створення українсько-англійської гімназії у Словаччині

Під час візиту до Львова, прем’єр-міністр Словаччини Роберт Фіцо підписав з прем’єр-міністром Сергієм Корецьким міжурядову Угоду про створення двомовних гімназій в обох країнах.

Про це Корецький написав на Х, повідомляє "Європейська правда".

Йдеться про створення двомовної українсько-англійської гімназії в Словацькій Республіці та аналогічної словацько-англійської гімназії в Україні.

"Запуск очікуємо вже наступного навчального року. Нам надзвичайно важливо підтримувати звʼязок з українцями, особливо дітьми, які через війну перебувають за кордоном. Важливо зберігати українську ідентичність та рідну мову", – написав Корецький.

We held joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and the Slovak Republic in Lviv. Together with @RobertFicoSVK, we signed a Joint Declaration on Cooperation, which sets out all of today's practical agreements and planned projects as a clear action plan for our teams. We also signed an intergovernmental Agreement on establishing a bilingual Ukrainian-English gymnasium in Slovakia and a similar Slovak-English gymnasium in Ukraine. Both are expected to open as early as next school year. Staying connected with Ukrainians, especially children who are abroad because of the war, and preserving Ukrainian identity and the native language is extremely important to us. Slovakia has announced its decision to hand over three electric locomotives to Ukrzaliznytsia. They are expected to be running on European-gauge track in Zakarpattia by the end of the year. Slovakia's experience on its path to the EU is useful and important for Ukraine. The talks covered opening the remaining two negotiating clusters and launching an EU Macro-Regional Strategy for the Carpathian Region. Cooperation under the EU's SAFE instrument received particular attention. A Framework Agreement on Financial Cooperation is to be signed, launching energy recovery projects worth more than EUR 100 million under the Ukraine Investment Framework. At the border, work is under way on an electronic queue and joint checks, and on expanding crossing capacity for passengers and freight. We are grateful for the EUR 500,000 energy assistance package, which will bring 54 generators to Ukraine by the end of the month. Slovakia is also directing EUR 300,000 to the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition as its second contribution, and EUR 200,000 to medical equipment for Ukrainian hospitals. It is also significant that Slovakia has decided to become a full member of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. I thank Robert Fico and the Slovak delegation for visiting Lviv and for a pragmatic, productive dialogue in the spirit of good neighborliness. The Ukrainian-Slovak partnership is dynamic and mutually beneficial for both nations.