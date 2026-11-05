Укр Рус Eng

Фицо и Корецкий договорились о создании украинско-английской гимназии в Словакии

Новости — Четверг, 5 ноября 2026, 18:35 — Ольга Романская

Во время визита во Львов премьер-министр Словакии Роберт Фицо подписал с премьер-министром Сергеем Корецким межправительственное соглашение о создании двуязычных гимназий в обеих странах.

Об этом Корецкий написал на Х, сообщает "Европейская правда".

Речь идет о создании двуязычной украинско-английской гимназии в Словацкой Республике и аналогичной словацко-английской гимназии в Украине.

"Запуск ожидаем уже в следующем учебном году. Для нас чрезвычайно важно поддерживать связь с украинцами, особенно с детьми, которые из-за войны находятся за рубежом. Важно сохранять украинскую идентичность и родной язык", – написал Корецкий.

Напомним, в четверг, 5 ноября, во Львове прошли совместные консультации правительств Украины и Словацкой Республики, где премьер-министры Корецкий и Фицо подписали Декларацию о сотрудничестве.

В частности, премьер-министры обсудили открытие оставшихся двух переговорных кластеров для вступления Украины в ЕС и запуск Макрорегиональной стратегии ЕС для Карпатского региона.

Также речь шла о введении совместного контроля на границе и электронной очереди. А еще – о финансовой помощи от Словакии.

Напомним, что Словакия присоединяется к Международной коалиции за возвращение украинских детей.

Если вы заметили ошибку, выделите необходимый текст и нажмите Ctrl+Enter, чтобы сообщить об этом редакции.
Словакия
Реклама: