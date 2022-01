Кулеба и главный дипломат ЕС обсудили подготовку потенциальных санкций против России

Министр иностранных дел Украины Дмитрий Кулеба и главный дипломат ЕС Жозеп Бо

Debriefed @DmytroKuleba in phone call on this week's Foreign Affairs Council and EU-US ministerial discussions.



Conveyed continued and strong determination and unity in support for #Ukraine.



We work on more ways to assist Kyiv in facing wide scale of challenges and threats.